Manchester United are closing in on their first transfer of the summer

Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on a new midfielder, for whom they are in ‘advanced talks’ after it was revealed why there has been a delay in the transfer.

United’s priority for the summer transfer window has been clear for some time: midfielders. Casemiro’s exit will create a large hole which the Red Devils ideally want to fill with two players.

Some top names from within the Premier League have been linked, but it seems first through the door could be Brazilian Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

It has been suggested that he’s already agreed personal terms with United, and all that is left is for them and Atalanta to agree to the terms of the deal itself.

talkSPORT now reports that United are closing in on an agreement to sign Ederson, are in ‘advanced talks’ and have confidence that a deal will be done.

The Red Devils are in no rush, which will be ideal given there’s been a recent delay in the move for the midfielder.

In any case, while a £43million figure has been floated in some places, it’s said United want to get the move done for £33million.

Ederson delay revealed

The recent delay, as revealed by insider Fabrizio Romano, was due to changes in the staff at Atalanta.

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The insider said: “What’s happening is very technical now. Atalanta have announced Cristiano Giuntoli will be their new sporting director, and [Maurizio] Sarri will be the new manager.

“Those are going to be the people in charge of closing the deal with Man Utd. United already reached very advanced stages of the deal.

“It’s done on the player’s side and is waiting for the final touches, but again, Atalanta have new people in charge now.

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“United hope to close the deal at around €40-45m. They are working on these final touches, and Ederson will be a Man Utd player unless something crazy happens.”

That there are two reports along the same lines in regards to the deal’s progress suggests it is indeed very close, and that United aren’t in a rush means they are likely calm and will wait for things to flatten out at Atalanta to get the deal over the line.

The price may be the only sticking point, but at any of the figures mentioned, the Red Devils would be able to finance a deal for another midfielder, and some big names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

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