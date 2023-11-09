Man Utd ‘clown’ told he ‘has the mentality of a child’ after controversial act comes back to bite him

Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro is furious with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after he acted like a ‘clown’ in last night’s match.

Man Utd suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat to the Danish side, despite being 2-0 up and looking fairly comfortable after 28 minutes.

A Marcus Rashford red card and a controversial penalty awarded to Copenhagen for a Harry Maguire handball completely changed the game.

The score was 2-2 at half time, before Copenhagen went on to complete their comeback against the 10 men in the second 45.

It was sweet revenge for the Danes, who narrowly lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Garnacho riled up the Copenhagen players in the previous game after he was spotted scuffing the penalty spot before their 97th minute spot kick, which was saved by Andre Onana.

Garnacho was criticised by the Danish club’s manager Jacob Neestrup, who said the act was unsportsmanlike and was even deserving of a red card.

Now, the 19-year-old winger has been accused of trying to do the same before Copenhagen’s penalty last night.

It was scored by Diogo Goncalves with minimal fuss, but Vavro was furious with Garnacho’s actions after he tried to repeat his trick.

The Copenhagen players were ready this time, however, and prevented him from getting to the penalty spot.

“I saw that he tried to do something about the penalty kick, but Kevin Diks stood in front and blocked,” Vavro told Bold.dk.

“It is the second time [Garnacho has done this]. And then on our track? To me, he is a clown.

“He has the mentality of a child when he tries something like this again. In an away game.

“One thing is at home in the 97th minute, but here in the first half. I don’t understand him trying to do that.”

Another Copenhagen player, Lukas Lerager, admitted he had a tense exchange with Garnacho during the game last night.

Lerager said that he told Garnacho some home truths after he felt the winger dived when he made a challenge.

“Sometimes people in the big clubs have to bow their heads a little. Just know that they are human too.

“There is just a situation where I take the ball from him inside the field, where he throws himself, and then I tell him some things that are not so nice, but still with respect for him as a person.

“[Diving] just doesn’t suit him. He needs to know that.”

After beating Man Utd, Copenhagen now sit in second place in the Champions League group. They still have to play Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, however, so qualification hangs in the balance.

