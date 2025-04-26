According to reports, Manchester United’s director of scouting is ‘leaving’ the Premier League after ‘declining an offer’ from INEOS.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s takeover of the Premier League giants was initially met with overwhelming positivity as it took control away from the Glazer family, but his popularity has quickly evaporated.

The British billionaire has felt it was necessary to sanction a huge cost-cutting programme to balance the books at Man Utd.

Some cuts have been deemed too harsh as there have been mass redundancies, axing payments to club legends and scrapping free lunches for staff.

There have already been huge changes at Old Trafford, but loads of work still needs doing and more staff redundancies are expected in the coming months.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool set to break Manchester City record



Now, a report from The Athletic reveals ‘director of scouting Steve Brown is leaving the club as part of wide-ranging changes to the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford’.

Brown is said to be ‘the highest-profile member of the department to depart United amid the restructuring’ and more staff exits are coming.

‘The number of scouts employed by United will fall significantly as the second redundancy drive of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s reign kicks into action. ‘Meetings involving human resources are being arranged for next week at Carrington, where those at risk of losing their jobs will be informed. ‘United have a global army of around 80 scouts and Ratcliffe has made it clear he feels this number is too high. ‘Staffing levels in this area had already been reduced from a couple of years ago when United employed 140 scouts — 50 full-time and 90 part-time.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Finance expert reveals cost of failing to win Europa League in ‘boom or bust’ warning

👉 Man Utd: Amorim gives ‘green light’ for INEOS to sign Arsenal target to replace £47m flop

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals INEOS have identified ‘perfect Amorim player’ with ‘discussions’ underway

The report also claims Brown turned down an ‘alternative role’ to stay on at Man Utd.