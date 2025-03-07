Man Utd trio Alejandro Garnacho, Andre Onana and Amad Diallo sit on the bench before a match

According to reports, the agent of Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho made Serie A giants Napoli ‘very annoyed’ during the winter transfer window.

20-year-old Garnacho is enduring a difficult season as he has not scored in the Premier League since November 2024 and was heavily linked with an exit in January.

The Red Devils have been woeful this season as they are struggling in the bottom half of our calendar-year Premier League table.

Man Utd had a tight budget in January as they are second in our net spend table, and their poor performances have opened the door to several high-profile exits as they look to raise funds for their rebuild.

Most of United’s squad are available for a transfer heading into the summer and Garnacho is one player they could sell for a sizable fee in a pure profit transfer.

Napoli targeted Garnacho during the winter transfer window after they made him their preferred replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in one of January’s most expensive deals.

Antonio Conte’s side failed with a rejected bid for Garnacho and eventually exited negotiations with Man Utd as they moved onto other targets.

Garnacho has been accused of “sulking” in recent days and the door remains open for him to leave Man Utd this summer.

A report in Italy claims Napoli won’t re-enter the race to sign Garnacho after they were ‘very annoyed with the attitude of the agent’ in January.

The report explains: