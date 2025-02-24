A new report has revealed a couple more cuts sanctioned by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is coming under increased scrutiny.

Ratcliffe‘s takeover was met with overwhelming positivity as his arrival took control away from the unpopular Glazer family.

The INEOS chief initially only purchased a 27% stake in the Premier League giants but took control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

In recent months, Ratcliffe has upped his stake to around 29% and he is expected to eventually become Man Utd‘s majority shareholder.

This takeover provided a much-needed fresh start for the Red Devils, but Ratcliffe has quickly become a hated figure at Old Trafford.

He and his new-look recruitment team have made several brutal cuts to spending as part of a huge cost-cutting programme and some measures are unnecessary. There have been mass redundancies, cuts to Christmas spending and benefits to club legends and ticket prices have been hiked.

This has been done to boost Man Utd’s budget as a massive rebuild – despite them sitting second in our net spend table – is required on the pitch, while Ratcliffe is also keen to build a new stadium/renovate Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe is also under scrutiny for the poor handling of Dan Ashworth and Erik ten Hag’s exits and their questionable transfer business in recent windows as they look over their shoulders in the Premier League table.

Man Utd’s cost-cutting is still ongoing and a report from The Sun claims ‘lunches have been reduced to basics’ for everyone except the first team, while another measure has saved the club around ‘£8,000’.

The report explains: