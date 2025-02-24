According to reports, Manchester United coaches are ‘losing patience’ with Rasmus Hojlund as the misfiring striker comes under increased scrutiny.

The Red Devils invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window.

United paid a huge fee to sign the inexperienced forward after he scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Premier League giants signed Hojlund after they decided against stepping up their interest in Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich instead.

Hojlund would have benefitted from having an experienced and proven operator – such as Kane – to learn from, but he was the only striker signed by United during the 2023 summer window.

READ: Manchester United players should go on strike to force out ‘heartless’ idiot Ratcliffe



This means United had to overly rely on Hojlund during his debut season as they endured a nightmare campaign under former boss Erik ten Hag.

Given the circumstances, Hojlund could hold his head high after his debut season for Man Utd as he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old was expected to kick on this season, but he has gone backwards and has come under immense scrutiny for his poor form in recent months.

Hojlund has five goals in his six Europa League appearances this term but he’s only netted two goals in his 22 Premier League outings. His last league goal came against Nottingham Forest in December.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd chief ‘wondering what he got himself into ‘as fears of new ‘relegation crisis’ grow with ‘no Plan B’

👉 Man Utd chiefs ‘urged’ to ‘raid Amorim’s former club’ with £35m ‘sensation’ made his ‘leading target’

👉 Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe ‘limits lunches’ to ‘soup and sandwich basics’ as new ‘cut’ saves ‘£8k’

Recent reports have suggested Man Utd have set their asking price for ‘hopeless’ Hojlund amid interest from several Serie A sides. It’s claimed that they are prepared to ‘accept a significant loss’ at around £40m with one side in ‘pole’ position.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims United staff are ‘losing patience’ with Hojlund.