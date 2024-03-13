Man Utd coach Benni McCarthy aiming for a managerial job ahead of potential Old Trafford change

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed that he wants to be the top coach at a club, with change afoot at Old Trafford.

McCarthy has been the Red Devils’ forwards coach since July 2022. His current role sees him work with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, he’s revealed his previous experience as a first-team coach has stoked him to take a top job at some point. Indeed, McCarthy managed both Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC in his native South Africa before switching to his current role at Old Trafford.

“With the knowledge I’ve gained and everything I’ve contributed to the team – I want to take that and then eventually become a manager,” McCarthy told YOU Magazine.

“Because once you’ve sat in the hot seat at a club and you’ve experienced the adrenaline of decision-making and leading, you want to experience that again one day.”

The change in his career could potentially come soon, with new United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes at the club.

That started with Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada, and Dan Ashworth looks set to join as a director.

There is the potential that manager Erik ten Hag is replaced in the coming months, too. A multitude of reports in recent weeks and months have suggested that the boss is not long for Old Trafford.

In recent days, a report surfaced stating outright that Ratcliffe has ‘decided to fire’ Ten Hag – though no timeframe was given – and will look to replace him with Roberto De Zerbi.

If Ten Hag is pushed out, it’s not unlikely that some of his coaching staff will have to follow him out the door, with a new manager potentially looking to take their own deputies with them.

If that is the case, McCarthy might have to be on the lookout for his next role soon, be that as a manager or remaining as a coach.

That he has experience learning from a boss like Ten Hag, successful or not during his spell at United, will serve the South African well, and coupled with the fact he has his own managerial experience, he could be looked upon favourably when it comes to being hired for a job.

