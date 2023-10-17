Cole doubts Ratcliffe’s influence can take Man Utd ‘back to the very top’; rates Red Devils ‘gamble’

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is unsure how much say Sir Jim Ratcliffe can have with only a 25 per cent stake in the club.

After Sheikh Jassim’s withdrawal from the takeover process, British billionaire Ratcliffe looks set to confirm a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazer family.

The Times claimed on Sunday that agreeing to buy the minority stake ‘will be the first stage of a full takeover’ with Ratcliffe looking ‘to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

But ex-Man Utd and Newcastle striker Cole doubts many Red Devils fans will be “excited” by the prospect of Ratcliffe taking 25 per cent ownership of the club.

Cole told Betfred: “I’ve not given it much thought to be honest because everybody was expecting the club to be sold in its entirety. Will a 25% ownership from Sir Jim Ratcliffe get Manchester United back to where they’re supposed to be?

“We need to wait and see. What can Sir Jim influence with 25% ownership? Will more money be spent on transfers? Can the stadium be redeveloped? Nobody knows.

“Do you believe that a Manchester United fan is going to be delighted that Sir Jim could be coming into the club with a 25% share? I don’t think they would be excited because so many other things have to be done at the club first.

“Manchester United need to be competing at a higher level than they are doing currently, so does a 25% share mean that they’re going to go back to the very top? I’m not quite sure that it does.”

Rasmus Hojlund was one of the Red Devils’ standout purchases in the summer transfer window and Cole reckons the Dane is the “proper old-fashioned centre-forward” Man Utd have been missing “for a while”.

Cole added: “I think we’re all hoping that he can become a superstar. Signing a player for £72 million is always going to be a gamble in the Premier League but Manchester United are well aware of his potential. I think he’s adjusting really well and the only thing that he’s missing so far is his first Premier League goal.

“He’s a young man that’s fearless, which is something he should be at his age, energetic and physical. I think he’s a proper old-fashioned centre-forward and he works extremely hard. I think that a striker of his ilk is something that Manchester United have missed for a while and he always wants to go both ways and run in behind at a furious pace. He also enjoys a tussle with opposing centre-backs too.

“I’m hoping he can replicate the form he’s showing in the Champions League in the Premier League soon.”