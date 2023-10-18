Ex-Man Utd striker labels Ten Hag predecessor as ‘prophet’ and describes Red Devils as ‘ahead of schedule’

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was “like a prophet” for predicting the club needed “open heart surgery”, according to Andy Cole.

Although Michael Carrick was initially appointed as caretaker manager at Old Trafford, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the first few months of the 2021-22 season, Man Utd quickly decided to appoint Rangnick as interim boss until the end of that season.

Towards the end of his unsuccessful stint at the Old Trafford helm, the German insisted that Man Utd needed “open heart” surgery and not “minor amendments”.

He said in April 2022: “It’s just not enough to do some minor amendments, some little issues here and there and little cosmetic things.

“In medicine you would say that this is an operation of the open heart. There are more things to be changed than some little things here and some minor things there — but this is the good thing.

“For me, if this happens and everyone has realised that this has to happen and if people want to work together, then it makes sense.”

Despite impressing in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club, Man Utd – who have the highest wage bill in the Premier League – have made a poor start to the new campaign and there now seems to be an acceptance that little will change without wholesale changes at the club.

Former Man Utd striker Cole was particularly impressed by Rangnick’s ability to spot the problems coming, he told Betfred: “What’s going on at Manchester United is a bit like a soap opera and it’s been like a soap opera for a few years now. Ralf Rangnick was like a prophet when he said that Manchester United needed open heart surgery and the club are currently a long way away from where they need to be.

“I believe that Manchester United were ahead of schedule last season and the start of the current campaign has been very difficult for them. After their success last season, many people were expecting the club to compete this year and instead I think what we’ve seen so far in the current campaign is an indication of where the team’s really at right now. It’s very difficult to see, but it is what it is.”

Harry Maguire defended his performances for club and country recently by pointing to his “ridiculously high” win percentage after becoming a scapegoat for a lot of bad Man Utd performances.

Cole reacted to Maguire’s comments: “He’s backing himself and players do need to back themselves. I believe he’s had a difficult time at Manchester United and when he first came to the club, he was given the captaincy shortly after his arrival and that’s a difficult job in itself.

“Most players that come to Manchester United get their heads down for the first six months at the club and get themselves to the levels that they need to be at, but the added pressure of taking the captaincy, having an £80 million transfer fee and his form being up and down has resulted in Harry having a difficult time at Manchester United.

“Backing yourself with percentages and statistics are clear signs of where the game’s at right now. I really like Harry, but he’s been fortunate to keep getting selected for his country whilst he’s not being selected for his club.

“As an ex-player, I completely understand why Harry is backing himself publicly because that’s what you need to do as a footballer.”

Maguire also admitted that he is also prepared to leave Man Utd if he doesn’t get more game time in the coming months after falling down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

Cole added: “At Harry’s age, he should be playing week in, week out. He’s got the Euros coming up, so if he can get a move in January, have a chance to start afresh and prove his doubters wrong, then why not? Football’s all about proving people wrong.

“We need to see what January brings for Harry and if he’s not going to get game time at Manchester United, then he’s going to have to find it somewhere else.

“I remember when I was 30 at Manchester United and going to tell the manager that I needed to leave so I could play games. I knew I could still score goals in the Premier League and in Europe. I wanted to keep playing at the highest level and it’s time for Harry to decide if he wants to do the same.”