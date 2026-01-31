One of Cole Palmer’s teammates at Chelsea has reportedly made him feel “unsettled” and the Manchester United target has been “offered to everyone”.

By his standards, this season has been disappointing for Palmer, with his injury issues meaning he has only been a bit-part player for Chelsea.

Palmer remains one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and Chelsea’s best player, but reports in recent weeks have suggested that he is not satisfied with his situation at Stamford Bridge and wants a return to Manchester.

This is said to have alerted Manchester United, who have been heavily linked with a potential move for the England international as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

Obviously, a move of this magnitude would be difficult for Man Utd and other clubs to pull off, especially with Chelsea reportedly demanding a record fee for their prized asset.

Now, journalist Duncan Castles has revealed more information regarding Palmer’s future on a new episode of The Transfers Podcast.

According to Castles, Palmer has actually been “offered to everyone” as he has been “unsettled” by Estevao following his arrival last summer for around £29m.

“There is truth to Cole Palmer being unsettled in his position at Chelsea,” Castles explained on The Transfers Podcast.

“I talked to a couple of sports directors. One in particular, I asked him, ‘Have you been offered Cole Palmer?’ His answer was, ‘Everyone has been offered Cole Palmer!’

“His understanding of the situation was that Palmer is not happy that he is no longer necessarily the central creative force in the Chelsea squad because of Estevao’s arrival from Brazil, because of Estevao’s initial impact at Chelsea.

“He wants to be reassured that he is the most important creative force there.

“And that has resulted, it seems, in his representatives going around the elite clubs of Europe and indicating to them that Palmer could be interested in a move and asking whether they would be interested in taking him.

“Now, that doesn’t mean that Palmer will leave Chelsea in the summer window, certainly not in the January window.

“But it does mean that we can expect some movement there, and it does mean that he is certainly trying to create some leverage in his discussions with Chelsea, in his apparent desire to be reinstated as that key figure he was at Chelsea before Estevao arrived.”

Despite this, Alan Shearer has explained why he cannot see Palmer leaving Chelsea anytime soon.

“I’ve read the reports and I listened to Liam Rosenior after the games saying how happy Cole Palmer is. I mean, he didn’t do so bad against Napoli for Chelsea when he came on, and they were under the cosh,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away by those reports. If it was Cole coming out and saying that, then I would get it and perhaps understand it. I would say the same as what I’ve said before.

“For someone of that standard and how much it would cost to then put yourself in that position to go somewhere else and back to Manchester, that would be a big ask too. I wouldn’t get carried away with those reports as yet.”