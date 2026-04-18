‘We spoke to the owners’ – Cole Palmer sends 304-word message to Chelsea over Man Utd transfer

Cole Palmer insists he has “no plans” to leave Chelsea in the near future after holding talks with the owners amid Man Utd transfer links.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the England international after rumours that Palmer has become ‘disillusioned’ at Stamford Bridge.

There were even reports earlier this year that Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United‘ in the summer transfer window as he is ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’.

Man Utd have bigger priorities than signing Palmer, with the Red Devils targeting two midfielders, a left-winger and a left-back this summer, but they are unlikely to turn down the opportunity to sign the Chelsea superstar.

However, Palmer has now calmed speculation by coming out and dismissing reports that he could leave Chelsea soon but warned the club that they must match his ambitions.

Man Utd-linked Palmer told The Guardian: “Everyone just talks.

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“When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.

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“We want to win now and I think if we add right in the summer we can compete for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off.

“If you sign the right players in the right positions and the right characters and profiles, I think we have more than enough quality to compete and be more consistent than we’ve shown over this season.

“Bringing a manager in mid-season, you have no pre-season, hardly have time to train. You’re just focusing on games. But the manager is good and when he has a proper pre-season and gets his ideas across properly and the way he wants to play he’s a top coach.

“If we as players perform to how we should be performing and we get the right players we can, him and us as a group, do some work.”