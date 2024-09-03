Cole slams Man Utd fans’ treatment of one player as a ‘little bit surreal’ as he rejects Ten Hag ‘nonsense’

Andy Cole has been disappointed to see a section of Man Utd supporters turn on Marcus Rashford and described the situation as a “little bit surreal”.

Rashford has started the first three Premier League matches of the season for the Red Devils but is yet to contribute a goal or assist, while he was anonymous for much of their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Not many players covered themselves in glory over the weekend but Erik ten Hag’s decision to bring off Alejandro Garnacho over Rashford was greeted by boos from the Old Trafford crowd.

Former Man Utd striker Cole insists the criticism Rashford has got in recent weeks from the Red Devils’ fans has been “a little bit surreal” because the supporters “usually get behind one of their own”.

Cole told Betfred: It’s disappointing. With Marcus being a boy from Manchester, and considering how long I’ve been personally involved with the club, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a local player have such a relationship with the fans.

“It’s a little bit surreal because the fans usually get behind one of their own and in general, they get behind the team. For them to focus on one individual is a bit disappointing to see and the only way Marcus can get through this situation is by winning the fans back. That’s going to be done via his performances, goals and doing what he did a couple of seasons ago.

“I’ve said this before, but nobody actually knows what’s going on with him. It could be something so personal that it’s impacting his football. I’m not going to sit here and say it could be X, Y and Z because in football you need to get back to basics and that’s what Marcus has to do.

“We’re only three games into the season and there’s still a hell of a lot of football still to be played yet.”

Ten Hag was given a contract extension in the summer after an FA Cup final triumph over rivals Man City helped keep him in the Old Trafford hotseat.

It had been a disappointing Premier League campaign, with Ten Hag’s side finishing eighth, and their poor start to the season this term has already piled pressure on the Man Utd boss.

But Cole insists it should not be “doom and gloom” at Old Trafford and reckons everyone just needs to let the Man Utd boss “get on with his job”.

Cole added: “I don’t really entertain that nonsense. I really don’t. Everybody’s going to have an opinion and say what they have to say and want to say. Ultimately, Erik ten Hag’s in charge and he deserves to be in charge because winning two cups in two seasons isn’t doom and gloom.

“I understand that they’ve lost in a big game at home against Liverpool and it wasn’t a game that we lost many times when I was playing for Manchester United, but we’re only three games in.

“It’s not as if Manchester United have been terrible in all those three games. They beat Fulham and they were unlucky against Brighton. For me personally, it can’t be doom and gloom and we just need to let Erik get on with his job.”