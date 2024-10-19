Man Utd come from behind as Leicester stun Southampton in 3pm round-up

Manchester United and Leicester both came from behind to win, while Aston Villa came out on top of a fiery contest with Fulham, and Brighton and Everton both pulled off victories of their own.

Man Utd 2-1 Brentford

United came from a goal behind to defeat Brentford 2-1 and breathe life back into Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford career. An Ethan Pinnock goal just before the break put the Bees ahead.

But shortly after the restart, Alejandro Garnacho levelled terms for United, before Rasmus Hojlund bagged his first goal of the Premier League season, to ensure all three points stayed in Manchester.

Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa

Fulham hit Villa quickly, with Raul Jimenez opening the scoring for the Cottagers inside five minutes. But Villa matched the hosts with a fast start of their own, Morgan Rogers putting his side back level four minutes later.

The sides went into the break level, but it was all Villa afterwards, with Ollie Watkins putting them ahead in the 59th minute, before Issa Diop scored an own goal to leave Villa 3-1 ahead.

It was a bad day for the Cottagers’ centre-backs, as five minutes prior to Diop putting the ball into his own net as a substitute, Joachim Andersen was given marching orders.

Villa had their own red card to worry about, though, with substitute Jaden Philogene being dismissed in stoppage time.

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton

Brighton made the most of the chances they were offered by Newcastle, as despite being on the back foot for large periods of the game, the only goal went their way, when Danny Welbeck bagged in the 35th minute to secure three points for his side.

Victory for the Seagulls means they’ve entered the top five of the Premier League after eight games.

Southampton 2-3 Leicester

Southampton and Leicester played out a thriller at St Mary’s. Inside 30 minutes, the scales had been pushed firmly in the Saints’ favour, with Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo both finding the target once each.

Facundo Buonanotte hit back for Leicester in the second half, and Jamie Vardy was offered a chance to level the game from the spot kick in the 74th minute, after Ryan Fraser had been sent off for the Saints.

Leicester’s hitman took advantage of the opportunity, and his side charged to victory in the dying embers, with substitute Jordan Ayew sinking Southampton in the 98th minute of the game.

Ipswich 0-2 Everton

Everton are beginning to string together a series of results after a win and a draw in their last two, with a simple victory against Ipswich.

Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane made it 2-0 to the Toffees in the first half, and the Tractor Boys showed little threat of getting back into the game, managing just two shots on target.

READ MORE: Maddison sacrificed as abysmal West Ham help teach Postecoglou ‘irrelevant’ subs lesson