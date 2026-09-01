Manchester United and Liverpool-linked Eduardo Camavinga could be set for a transfer deadline-day exit as Real Madrid are not ruling out a ‘last-minute’ departure.

In mid-August, Man Utd boss Michael Carrick said the club “want” and “need” to do more business before the summer window slammed shut on 1 September.

After bringing in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, along with backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Carrick got his wish when the Red Devils brought in Carlos Baleba as part of three midfield recruits for around £150million.

Before the Baleba deal, Carrick said, “We’re delighted with the players we’ve brought in, first and foremost. We’ve improved the group. We’ve improved the squad in different ways. Balance, quality and the direction we want to go in.

“So the players that we’ve brought in, I think we’ve done really good business and we’ve got some top, top, top players. So we’re delighted with that. We always want to improve.

“We want more, we need more. We keep looking forward to how we can do that. So that never stops. We’re conscious of that and we’ve got to keep pushing.”

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Man Utd spent around £170m on attackers Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo last summer and for this season, the midfield has been their top priority.

But club legend Gary Neville cannot understand why INEOS haven’t strengthened their backline this summer.

He said at the weekend, “If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we’re going to see.

“I’m not saying they’ve been bad all the time, but you just know full well, in Champions League football, Premier League games, they will have problems, and they will have issues. It’s not being harsh. Everybody knows it. I’m amazed that United haven’t added at the back.”

Defence seems a more pressing concern, particularly as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have struggled with injuries, Harry Maguire regularly has different centre-back partners and Luke Shaw is looking unconvincing at left-back, but a Camavinga window of opportunity may have become available.

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Real Madrid open to Eduardo Camavinga exit

Despite Camavinga earning praise from Madrid boss Jose Mourinho for his 90-minute performance in their 4-0 win over Malaga on Sunday, the French international could yet leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is said to be valued at €50m (£43m), partly because the 23-year-old still has just under three years left on his Los Blancos contract. Liverpool have also been linked with the Frenchman, as Andoni Iraola’s team try and strengthen a midfield that has looked vulnerable in recent times.

Now, it seems the Spanish giants are open to letting him or teammate Raul Asencio depart before the window slams shut.

A tweet from The Athletic reads, “Real Madrid are conscious that several teams in the Premier League — the league with the most money — have positions to fill, and they have not entirely ruled out a last-minute exit.

“In this regard, there are some players who are untouchable, but there are also cases where the club would be open to offers, such as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga or centre-back Raul Asencio.”

Again, defence seems a more pressing issue but maybe this is a great chance to snap up Camavinga – who was also linked with Man Utd in 2025. If they get this done, a year-long pursuit could end.

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