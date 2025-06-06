According to reports, Manchester United are ‘set’ to submit an ‘improved second bid’ as they look to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo was one of the standout performers in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign as he scored 20 goals for Brentford.

The talented forward is under contract until 2026, but Brentford can retain his value via an automatic one-year extension option to retain him until 2027.

This means Brentford can demand a huge fee for their prized asset, but a move looks increasingly likely amid interest from Man Utd.

The Red Devils are in the market for reinforcements in forward positions as they have been toothless in front of goal under head coach Ruben Amorim, with his No.10 and No.9 options struggling to cope with his 3-4-3 system and/or a loss of confidence.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, but they are hoping to make Mbeumo their second signing before they turn their attention to landing a new striker.

Mbeumo has also been linked with rival Premier League sides, including Newcastle United, but he has chosen to join Man Utd and they are currently in discussions with Brentford over a fee.

Earlier this week, a report revealed Man Utd have failed with a £55m bid for Mbeumo, as Brentford were unwilling to accept this £45m plus add-ons proposal.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs confirms Man Utd are primed to make an ‘improved bid’ with ‘talks’ between the clubs ongoing.

He tweeted: “Manchester United set to make an improved second bid for Bryan Mbeumo.

“£45m+£10m first offer now officially rejected by Brentford but parties have remained in talks since.”

It’s unclear how much Man Utd’s second offer will be worth, but Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke expects the Red Devils to reach a ‘compromise agreement’ with Brentford.

He explained: “I’m sure there’ll be a compromise met somewhere in the middle, probably, to get this deal done. Brentford, are reluctantly willing to let Mbeumo go.

“Obviously, no deal has been agreed as yet, but United have made that first offer, which is a bit below Brentford’s valuation of the player, £45million plus £10m in add-ons.

“I think Brentford will be looking closer, probably to the £60m-£65m mark for Mbeumo.

“But yeah, look, there’s a willingness from Man United to get this deal done, and Mbeumo wants to move to United, so I still fully expect the move to go through.”