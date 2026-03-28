According to reports, there are “concerns” at Manchester United about summer signing Bryan Mbeumo, who has been “nowhere near” his best.

Mbeumo was among Man Utd’s marquee signings during last summer’s transfer window. He joined the Premier League giants from Brentford for around £65m plus £6m in add-ons.

The 26-year-old settled in seamlessly following his move to Man Utd as he hit the ground running at the start of this campaign. He has ten goals and three assists in his 27 appearances across all competitions.

However, he is currently going through a bit of a goal drought, with the forward without a goal in his last six Premier League games.

At the same time, Mbeumo’s performances have arguably still been strong, but according to a new report from Football Insider and comments from former United chief scout Mick Brown, there are internal “concerns” regarding his form.

“There are some concerns about Bryan Mbeumo at Man United,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“He’s been way off it in recent weeks, nowhere near his usual standard, and when players have dips in form like that it’s always going to be a concern.

“He didn’t react well when he was dragged off against Aston Villa, he was angry about that decision, but he couldn’t have any complaints really.

“I don’t think it’s a massive thing, it’s not like there’s any major problem, it’s just that he’s not been in form and then reacting like that isn’t the best look.

“But he needs to get his head down and get back to his best, because he’s an important player for Man United and somebody Michael Carrick rates highly.”

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Another report from the same outlet claims Man Utd have ‘set their sights on a new left-back signing’, with journalist Pete O’Rourke claiming they want “cover and competition for Luke Shaw”.

“(Left-back) looks like it’s an area of the team that Man United are planning to strengthen in,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“They want cover and competition for Luke Shaw.

“Obviously, Shaw’s had a good season this season, but we know he has had his injury problems at Old Trafford as well, and he hasn’t got much longer to run on his contract.”

Man Utd are expected to prioritise a midfield overhaul this summer, but left-back is another position that they could strengthen ahead of next season.

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a shock move to Man Utd, and this transfer is said to be possible for two reasons.

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