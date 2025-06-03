‘Concerned’ Neville names four players who ‘should leave’ Man Utd but Mainoo is ‘a step too far’

Gary Neville insists he’s “pretty certain” that Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho will all leave Man Utd this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to sell several of their players this summer in order to fund a recruitment drive in order to get Ruben Amorim the players he needs before next season.

There have been claims that Man Utd have £100m to spend this summer, £62.5m of which has already been spent on the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

And now player sales will be crucial as they look to top up their transfer funds with Bruno Fernandes’ exit ruled out on Tuesday morning.

Sancho, Rashford and Antony have all been out on loan for all or part of this season and now Man Utd are looking to get the best fee for the trio, while Garnacho reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford.

And Man Utd legend Neville reckons all four of them will find new clubs, he said on It’s Called Soccer: “On these five I’m pretty certain. Marcus Rashford has to leave for him and the club. I think that ship has sailed and he needs to find himself another club.

“I would worry that Aston Villa haven’t announced that they’re keeping him already because I think that could have been an easy deal to do with United if they were going to keep him, so it sounds to me like Villa aren’t going to keep him.

“I would say for Marcus’ sake and for United’s sake that it feels like that path has come to an end.”

Switching to Sancho, Neville added: “I feel a little bit similarly with him as I do with Marcus.

“I’d be a bit concerned that Chelsea haven’t made the noises that they’re going to keep him.

“Again, Manchester United have to make sure they part ways with him and, from Jadon’s point of view, he has to make sure that he parts ways with Manchester United.”

Antony has been thriving on loan at Real Betis and Neville expects to see the Brazilian continue to impress in Spain next season, he continued: “I can imagine he was absolutely going under while he was at Old Trafford.

“He’s gone to Spain and having seen a couple of players that I played with not do it Old Trafford but do it in Spain… I think he’s suited down to the ground and it’s been proven.

“Over there, there’s a different tactical awareness, there’s a different technical ability and there’s a way of playing that’s just more suited to players.

“The players I’m referring to are players like Kleberson or Diego Forlan. It just didn’t quite happen for them but they had really good careers and I think there are players like that who just aren’t suited to a league.

“I think Antony is perfect for Spain and, again, somebody who Manchester United should facilitate leaving. It’s best for Antony and best for the club.”

Assessing Garnacho’s situation at Man Utd, Neville said: “I think if players are taking on the manager and if players are questioning the manager in public through social media or through other means, the manager has to win.

“If the manager doesn’t win, the manager has to leave and I don’t think that’s going to happen this time. That’s happened far too many times before.

“I think Garnacho will leave purely because of that, I think they’ve had enough. Garnacho can play in the Premier League, no doubt, but I think he’ll love it in Spain, he’ll thrive over there, he’ll score goals.

“He’ll probably be someone next season that we’re all looking back on thinking, ‘Why didn’t Manchester United keep him?’, that type of thing will probably happen, there’s an element of that, but I think he has to go.

“That’s not me throwing my toys out the pram and saying, ‘Get him out the club!’… no, for him and the club, I think it’s right that he goes.

“Those four players should leave, not just because Manchester United should let them go, but because they should go and find themselves a place in their lives where they can go and play football because it’s not at Old Trafford.”

Neville does not want Kobbie Mainoo to leave, though, the Man Utd legend went on: “Mainoo, no. That’s a step too far.

“If we can’t give Kobbie Mainoo a job in that two in midfield… I look at Mainoo and the way he plays football and I think a top club would want him.

“Why can’t we make him a top player? If he’s one of ours and he’s shown talent.

“I don’t know what’s gone on there in the last few months. He’s obviously had some injuries which has caused him a problem so he needs to stay fit, but I’d like to think he could be one of that two in midfield that Ruben Amorim plays.

“It’s probably not Casemiro as his partner and it’s probably not Ugarte as his partner, it’s probably someone else in there who is better than those two, if I’m being honest.

“But we should be building around Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield and not because he’s come through the ranks.”