‘Concerns’ have reportedly been raised at Manchester United over the signing of Liam Delap, as it would mean ‘taking another punt’ on a young striker.

Delap has a number of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on his tail. That’s little surprise given his growth in one season at the top level of English football.

Before this season, Delap had played just 47 minutes in the Premier League, having come through the academy at Manchester City. At Ipswich, he has 31 top-flight games under his belt, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists.

His style of play seems well suited to the league, leading United and Co to register an interest. But according to TBRFootball, while the Red Devils have made contact, there are ‘some doubts’ at the club over if Delap is the right signing.

The concerns raised are due to the fact his signing would mean ‘taking another punt on a young striker’.

United have done that with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and neither signing has paid off yet. Zirkzee, 23, has just three Premier League goals this season, and 22-year-old Hojlund is on the same number.

A recent report states that the former will survive, as there’s faith that he’ll continue improving, but the latter has not shown those same signs, so United will listen to offers for him.

Though the Red Devils are not yet certain if they’re going to full pursue Delap, they’re said to be the ‘favourites’ to sign him. It’s believed essentially all of the Premier League other than Arsenal wants to land the striker.

He’s believed to head a list of targets at Old Trafford, meaning if they aren’t to sign him, there are other options which they could go for instead.

There’s a chance that Delap doesn’t want to head to United, anyway, with recent reports stating he wants to play European football next season – something the Red Devils can only give him if they are to win this season’s Europa League.

Meanwhile, reports of late have suggested that Patrik Schick is among the strikers eyed by United, and at 29, they know they’d not be taking a risk on a young player by signing him.

