Manchester United chiefs have ‘concerns’ over Erik ten Hag’s management of two Red Devils players in particular as the board have told the manager they want him to ‘change his attitude’.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure at Old Trafford with his side 14th in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening six games of the season.

A 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday further increased the pressure on Ten Hag, who was handed a one-year extension to his United deal in the summer on the back of winning the FA Cup, despite the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish.

But reports suggest the United chiefs are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Dutchman’s future at the club with many believing defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday could spell the end of his tenure.

The international break offers Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team to consider and talk to possible replacements and CaughtOffside claim ‘the Man Utd board view it as a good time to potentially make a change, with that gap in the club football calendar offering any potential new manager more time to settle in and prepare for life at Old Trafford’.

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is thought to be a serious candidate, while Xavi is also thought to be among the managers being considered having left Barcelona.

But the report claims former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ‘the main target for the Red Devils’ after they spoke to him in the summer before deciding to stick with Ten Hag.

The German is ‘keen for another chapter in the Premier League’.

Aside from the performances and results this season, CaughtOffside claim the United chiefs have ‘serious reservations’ over the way in which Ten Hag is using his squad, while they also want to see a change of ‘attitude’ from the 54-year-old.

‘There is real concern behind the scenes about the manager’s struggles to get the best out of summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, while a lack of playing time for Alejandro Garnacho has also been met with surprise. ‘The United board have been clear for some time with Ten Hag, not only asking for higher-level performances but also hoping for a change in the attitude of the manager in controlling the squad.’

The report also details the club’s transfer plans ahead of the January window, claiming Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is now one of their priorities.