Man Utd show ‘concrete interest’ in McTominay as they prepare ’emotional bid’ to re-sign Scot

Man Utd are weighing up a move to re-sign Scott McTominay from Napoli as the Scot attracts interest from several clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed McTominay to leave Old Trafford for around £25m in August 2024 with Erik ten Hag looking to reshape his squad at Man Utd.

Ten Hag was sacked a few months later and replaced by Ruben Amorim, with Man Utd ending up with egg on their faces as McTominay helped Antonio Conte’s side win the Scudetto in his first season at the club.

McTominay contributed 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances in Serie A last term as he took the league by storm – but he has not quite reached the same levels as last season this campaign.

The Scotland international has two goals and one assist in ten appearances in the league as Napoli’s recent form has seen them drop down to fourth in Serie A.

And now journalist Mark Brus has told Caught Offside that he has heard Man Utd’s ‘name mentioned in a potential emotional bid to bring him back’ to Old Trafford.

A source told Brus: “There is concrete interest in Scott McTominay. Manchester United would have him back, and keep an eye on Newcastle and Tottenham. Barcelona also view him as someone who could be a good fit for their midfield.”

Despite that interest, the Scotland international is ‘very happy with life in Italy’ and Napoli ‘don’t want to put him on the market at all’.

Naples journalist Vincenzo Credendino explained earlier this year why McTominay has flourished under Conte, he told the BBC: “Conte changed his system to put him in the best conditions to play.

“In the system of Conte he’s not a builder, he’s a raider – the best option while you have a number nine like Romelu Lukaku, who today plays – and builds – a lot for the team.”

Credendino added: “You can compare McTominay with the big midfielders of Conte’s history. In his first years at Juventus (2011-12 and 2012-13), Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal scored nine and 10 goals respectively.

“It’s not a coincidence. McTominay is perfect for Conte as Conte is perfect for McTominay.”

Speaking in December on why he chose to join Napoli, McTominay told BBC Scotland: “I saw the passionate fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity.

“I took it, I didn’t look back. It didn’t take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I’ll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that’s it. There’s no holding me back.

“I love this place, I love the fans, I love my team-mates.”