Manchester United are in ‘concrete’ talks with Napoli over swap deal for Marcus Rashford and top Paris Saint-Germain target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports in France.

Rashford wants to escape Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, but options are thin on the ground thanks to his £300,000 per week wages and his lack of interest in a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Talks have reportedly been held with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, with negotiations with Milan supposedly more advanced, though the Serie A giants aren’t willing to stump up more than half of Rashford’s £300,000-a-week wage for a loan move.

A report on Thursday revealed that West Ham have asked to be ‘kept informed of Rashford’s situation’ after Graham Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager ‘but know he is more likely to join a top European side’.

That might just be Napoli according to L’Equipe, who claim the Red Devils are looking to hijack PSG’s move for Kvaratskhelia.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier on Thursday that the Ligue 1 giants are ‘in direct contact’ with Napoli over a move for the Georgia international, who’s managed 30 goals and 29 assists in 107 appearances in Naples.

He wrote on X: ‘PSG and Napoli are in direct contact… as PSG step up efforts to make it happen now, open to offering players (including Milan Skriniar) plus cash in the deal. It now depends on Napoli decision.’

And while L’Equipe confirm that PSG remain the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old winger as they look to find a replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, there’s also been ‘concrete contact’ between Manchester United and Napoli over a deal for Kvaratskhelia that would see Marcus Rashford move in the opposite direction.

The report states: