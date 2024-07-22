Man Utd hold ‘concrete talks’ to sign second Bayern Munich star after Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United have held ‘concrete talks’ over a move for a second Bayern Munich star as they continue to negotiate with the Bundesliga side for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Thr Red Devils have already secured the signings of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille, are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte and still hope to land De Ligt.

Reports claim Bayern have rejected an opening bid of just under £30m for the Netherlands international as it is roughly £15m short of their valuation for the defender.

While deciding whether to increase their offer United have also been in talks with Bayern over a move for Noussair Mazraoui, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg.

He claims West Ham are also interested in the right-back and both clubs have held ‘concrete talks’ with Bayern over move for Mazraoui, who is ‘keen to play in the Premier League.

Bayern are said to be open to his sale this summer and hope to secure a fee of around €25m, though both United and West Ham consider between €15m and €20m to be ‘more realistic’ for the 26-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2026.

He’s a player manager Erik ten Hag knows well as the Morocco international left Ajax for Bayern on a free transfer at the same time as the Dutchman joined United having come through the Eredivisie side’s academy.

Mazraoui started 15 Bundesliga matches for Bayern last season, providing four assists in all competitions and could provide competition for Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, amid reports suggesting Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be on his way out this summer.

It’s West Ham who have been most heavily linked with Wan-Bissaka, and sanctioning his sale to the Hammers could clear the way for United to sign Mazraoui.