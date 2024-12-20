Manchester United are reportedly willing to ‘sanction’ one specific exit route for Marcus Rashford on ‘one condition’ as ‘insiders’ have a ‘fear’.

The 27-year-old has announced that he wants to leave his boyhood club as he has not benefitted from the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd‘s new head coach has taken no prisoners since arriving at Old Trafford and he omitted Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad to face Man City last weekend.

Garnacho has since returned to the fold, while Rashford was not involved as Man Utd were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Rashford is also unlikely to be involved when United host Bournemouth on Sunday after making it clear that he is “ready” for a new challenge.

The England international has been linked with several Premier League and European sides in recent days. A report from The Sun claims Man Utd ‘will let Rashford leave on loan in January on one condition’.

This comes as Old Trafford ‘insiders fear the situation is fast becoming untenable’. It is claimed that they would only let him leave on loan if he joined a non-Premier League club.

‘The only solution may be to get the England striker “out of the picture” for a while. ‘United would not loan Rashford to a Premier League rival – ruling out any chance of a switch to Arsenal or Chelsea, who have both reportedly been interested in strikers to boost their firepower. ‘But several clubs in Spain, France and Germany are monitoring the situation and could be interested in giving Rashford an escape-route from his Utd hell. ‘SunSport understands the last 48 hours have caused a huge amount of unrest inside the club.’

A move to the Saudi Pro League is also a possibility and journalist Ben Jacobs reveals three clubs have ‘formally expressed an interest’ int he wantaway forward.

Jacobs revealed: “At least three Saudi clubs have formally expressed an interest in Marcus Rashford to central dealmakers. Remains to be seen if Rashford would be open to Saudi in 2025.

“Al-Ahli are currently the most concrete suitor from Saudi. Matthias Jaissle really (and urgently) wants a left-winger or forward. Al-Ahli would have to offload or de-register a foreigner first.

“Al-Ittihad looked at Rashford in past, but Steven Bergwijn is in excellent form. Al-Qadsiah also alert to the Rashford opportunity.

“But first Rashford would have to indicate Saudi is of appeal, which hasn’t happened yet. #MUFC haven’t actually received any meaningful approaches yet since Rashford’s omission from the Manchester Derby.”