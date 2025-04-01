Man Utd ‘confident’ of £40m sale as Ratcliffe ‘sets wheels in motion’ for 10-man ‘summer clear out’

Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they will find a buyer willing to pay £40m for Antony in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a poor season after sacking Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replacing him with Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP.

Man Utd’s new Portuguese head coach has been unable to turn around their fortunes in the Premier League with the Red Devils currently sitting 13th in the table.

Amorim has struggled to get the Man Utd players to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics, while he was afforded just one new signing in the January transfer window.

Patrick Dorgu, who is only 20 years old, will take a while to make a serious impact but Amorim will be hoping to bring in many more signings who will suit his system.

And to do that Man Utd could have to undergo a huge clear out of players, starting with Antony, who is currently on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

After failing to start a Premier League match this season, the Brazilian was loaned out to Betis until the end of the season and the Brazil international is having a renaissance in Spain.

A number of good performances have been rewarded with four goals and two assists in 12 matches in all competitions for the Spanish outfit and now Man Utd are looking to get him off their books in the summer.

The i Paper insists that Man Utd are ‘confident they will be able to sell Antony for £40m this summer’ with the newspaper informed that Atletico Madrid ‘as well as several Italian clubs, are monitoring Antony’s revival’.

Real Betis ‘would struggle to meet United’s valuation’ the report adds:

‘United set their £40m price tag as Antony departed for Spain, but several sources said at the time they felt such a fee, given how he has disappointed on English soil since becoming the third most expensive Premier League signing in 2022, was too high. ‘Those same figures now feel that value is more realistic. Antony’s fine form has helped propel Betis up La Liga and into sixth place, with European football beckoning next season.’

The report continues:

‘Antony’s camp are not ruling out the player rebuilding his career at Old Trafford but sources insist that is very unlikely to happen. ‘United co-owners Ineos are already setting the wheels in motion for a summer clear out. As many as 10 players could be sold in order to raise the funds Ruben Amorim needs to conduct a squad overhaul. ‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to back Amorim in allowing him to bring in the type of players he needs to fit into his footballing ethos. Young players in peak fitness are the main requirement.’

