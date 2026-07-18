Sander Berge and Hugo Larsson have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are now confident they can land Sander Berge from Fulham in a deal worth £40m this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign one more midfielder after completing deals to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielamans from Aston Villa.

Man Utd are also looking to sign a left-winger and a full-back but completing their third midfield signing seems to be taking priority.

Atalanta star Ederson had been lined up to be their other midfield signing but a deal for the Brazil international fell through at the medical stage.

Explaining the situation around midfield signings at Man Utd earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you in the last video that Man Utd are not done. Yesterday, I’m telling you today, and I’m telling you in this new video. Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder.

“Man Utd want to go for a new defensive midfielder, a player who can run, who can also bring fresh legs in midfield. I told you that Man Utd have reached out, in an exclusive update in the last video, for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

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“They spoke only on the player’s side at the moment, no bid to Roma yet, but they are talking to the player’s side. I am told and I told you in the last video, Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want.

“Another option, in this case only mentioned internally in the meetings, has also been Eduardo Camavinga. So Camavinga, Manu Kone, that kind of player, defensive midfielder who can run, help with intensity, also physical, so this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“On Camavinga, Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay. Camavinga wants to continue at the club. Camavinga wants to be an important part of Real Madrid’s project next season.

“So the Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go – but at the moment Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated. But Camavinga, Kone, this kind of internal discussion, these kind of calls, are helping you understand which kind of player Manchester United are looking for.

“So Andre Santos but also Youri Tielemans and then a player who can defend and do that kind of dirty job in midfield. So that’s also very, very important.”

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Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Man Utd are now ‘serious’ over a potential deal to sign Fulham midfielder Berge.

Man Utd ‘confident’ of sealing a move for £40m

And now the Evening Standard has revealed that Man Utd are ‘considering a swoop’ to sign Norway international Berge, who started in the World Cup quarter-final against England.

The newspaper continues by claiming that the Red Devils are ‘confident of landing the player for as little as £40m’ from fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Another midfielder Man Utd are considering is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson with German website Absolut Fussball insisting that the Red Devils and Newcastle have ‘expressed interest’ in the Swede.

INEOS are ‘considering the potential signing’ with Larsson ‘open to staying’ for the time being, however Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt are ‘willing to discuss a potential transfer should a suitable offer come in’.

The report adds: ‘Internally, the asking price at the start of the season was €60 million. Such a sum is now considered rather unrealistic. Nevertheless, Eintracht Frankfurt wouldn’t let their midfielder go for less than he’s worth. Reportedly, at least €40 million would be required to even enter into serious negotiations.’

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