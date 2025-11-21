Man Utd ‘confident’ of striking cut-price transfer for England international

Man Utd are now ‘confident’ that they can seal a cut-price deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all signing.

Man Utd made it their priority to improve their attack with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side last season.

Despite their investment in Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko, many Man Utd fans and former players thought it was a huge oversight by the club to not sign a new midfielder.

They did make enquiries for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and other midfielders but they ultimately decided to not sign a player.

Anderson, who has been brilliant for Nottingham Forest and England this season, has moved towards the top of the Man Utd list as they look to sign at least one midfielder in the next two transfer windows.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: Haaland the best in the business, but where’s Salah?

And now journalist Mark Brus has told Caught Offside that the Red Devils are ‘increasingly confident’ that they can sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest for significantly less than the £100m mooted in the press.

Brus had heard that a £70m fee ‘might be realistic’ but now sources have told him that Man Utd are hopeful of at least opening talks for even less.

One source told Brus: “Financially, the situation is complex.

“Anderson is under contract with Forest until 2029, giving the club strong leverage. Internally, the club believes Anderson’s value could exceed £100 million if his development continues.

“Still, Manchester United are confident that £60 million would be enough to tempt Forest into negotiations.”

Another source said: “Anderson is open to a move to Old Trafford – he’s drawn by the chance to play on the biggest stage and join one of the big six.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd gifted excuse by Lineker they don’t deserve for £25.4m(?!) McTominay blunder

👉 Man Utd sponsor to ‘cover the cost’ of record-breaking £176m summer signing from Real Madrid

👉 Man Utd flop told ‘career is over’ under Amorim as ‘big problem’ at Old Trafford revealed

Speaking of Man Utd’s plans for the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano recently told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

Romano added: “But Amorim sends a clear message also in public talking about January. First of all, he says the window will be open and there is the possibility they will do something. So, not closing the doors to the opportunity to bring in new players, and it’s already an update for Man Utd. But he also says, ‘I don’t want players for the short-term.’

“Amorim is not bringing in a player for just a few months. A player will join Man Utd only if they believe the player could be an option for the long-term. They don’t want to add a player just in terms of numbers, also because Man Utd have one competition this season plus the FA Cup incoming, and they want to focus on the Premier League.

“They already have several players. So, if someone joins in January, it will be a player who Man Utd can trust for the present but also for the future.”

MEDIAWATCH: Guehi and Semenyo ‘transfer agreement reached’ as Amorim ‘reveals players Man Utd could sell’