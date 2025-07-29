According to reports, Manchester United are ‘confident’ of signing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko for one key reason amid interest from Newcastle United.

So far this summer, Man Utd have completed three summer signings as they have landed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

United wasted a lot of time in pursuit of Mbeumo as they initially refused to meet Brentford’s demands, only to eventually agree to a potential overall package of £71m.

Since landing Mbeumo, the Red Devils have turned their attention to landing a new striker as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee after they only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

Unfortunately for United, they have already missed out on a couple of targets as they have failed to sign Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

These failures and their limited funds have made Man Utd turn to alternatives and it’s been revealed by The Athletic that they have ‘narrowed down’ their search to Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The report confirmed:

‘Manchester United have narrowed their striker search down to two names — Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko. ‘They had been exploring a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but have ruled out a move due to the cost. United had held back from Sesko due to the finances required, but talks have now taken place to establish some details around a potential move. The same has occurred for a Watkins deal.’

Man Utd’s moves for the two players are complicated by Newcastle also being interested, but a report from ESPN has an update on INEOS’ two ‘preferred’ striker targets.

Man Utd have reportedly decided that Sesko and Watkins are their ‘most viable’ targets, though ‘there are concerns at United about the potential cost of the deals with the valuations of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig, respectively, considered to be prohibitive’.

Despite this, the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of landing Sesko as they feel he ‘would pick United over Newcastle if they press ahead and begin talks with RB Leipzig’.

Regarding Watkins, the report adds: