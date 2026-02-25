‘Confident’ Man Utd plan £148m ‘all-out offensive’ to land double deal from Premier League rivals

Man Utd are looking to secure the double deal of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a poor first half of the season that saw Ruben Amorim sacked in a miserable 14-month spell at Old Trafford for the Portuguese coach.

But interim boss Michael Carrick has Man Utd heading in the right direction again with five wins and a draw in his first six matches at the club.

Man Utd are now up to fourth in the Premier League table and just three points behind third-placed Aston Villa, who were touted as outsiders for the title not so long ago.

A top-four finish would guarantee Champions League football and boost their transfer budget ahead of an important summer at Old Trafford, which could see them kick on next term.

Man Utd will definitely strengthen their midfield with Casemiro set to leave the club and numerous names have been linked to the Red Devils.

Adding another attacker is also a possibility and reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are ‘preparing’ an ‘all-out offensive’ to land both Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The Red Devils are looking at ‘a major squad overhaul this summer to compete for the Premier League title’ and they have ‘prepared the financial reports that will support a proposal of around €170 million’ for the Newcastle duo.

The report adds: ‘Anthony Gordon has become a top target to bolster Manchester United’s attack due to his dribbling skills, directness, and goalscoring ability. The Manchester United board is prepared to offer €95 million to convince Newcastle to release their star winger.

‘On the other hand, the midfield requires the vision and physical presence that Sandro Tonali has honed in the north of England. The Italian midfielder is the ideal fit for Carrick, who sees him as the conductor needed to dominate high-intensity matches.’

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘confident that the appeal of their new sporting project and the presence of Carrick will be key factors in attracting players’.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists that Man Utd are now “virtually a guarantee” to qualify for the Champions League after their 1-0 win over Everton on Monday night.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think Manchester United are virtually a guarantee in that position.

“Aston Villa look like they’re dropping points at the moment and they’ve still got European football on a Thursday night so a lot of Thursday-Sundays.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are both still in the Champions League and they’ve got the FA Cup as well. They’ll want to do well in at least one of those competitions, at least to the semi-final and final.

“Yeah, I can’t see Manchester United not making it. Mind games! No, I do… I do believe that.”