Manchester United have officially confirmed the arrival of a winger from Tottenham, and a trusted reporter has detailed the transfer fee and clauses involved.

Man Utd oversaw a slew of completed deals last week, beginning with Andrey Santos by way of Chelsea, He, along with Youri Tielemans, represent signings one and two in central midfield, while a third is still expected, but it won’t be Ederson.

Elsewhere, Karl Darlow – formerly of Leeds United – joined via free agency. The 35-year-old will provide back-up to Senne Lammens, with Tom Heaton remaining in situ as third choice.

A new left winger could arrive too, with United’s hopes in that position linked to the fate of Marcus Rashford.

However, on Monday, United announced a new left winger has signed in the form of 18-year-old Tynan Thompson.

The talented teen arrived by way of Tottenham, with the deal officially confirmed on United’s website.

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young winger Tynan Thompson, subject to registration.

‘The England youth international has joined from Tottenham Hotspur. The 18-year-old scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18s to Under-21s level, including seven goals in seven UEFA Youth League games.

‘His performances earned him opportunities within Spurs’ first-team matchday squads. Everyone at United would like to welcome Tynan to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.’

Transfer fee Man Utd are paying Tottenham

We’re in an era where academy raids between the biggest Premier League sides are increasingly common.

United are no stranger to those types of swoops in the INEOS era specifically, with Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi both poached from Arsenal over the past few years.

Thompson is the latest youngster to jump between the big boys, and when reporting on X, Ben Jacobs confirmed the transfer fee Man Utd are paying.

He stated: ‘Understand Manchester United will pay an initial £4m plus a further £4m in add-ons related to first team achievements.’

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As we’re now accustomed to seeing, sell-on clauses are growing ever more important in today’s game.

Middlesbrough have just benefitted greatly through their sell-on clause in Morgan Rogers’ £117m deal. Newcastle will be wishing they inserted a clause of their own when selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, with the midfielder now joining Manchester City for £116m.

In Thompson’s case, Tottenham have covered their backs, with Jacobs concluding: ‘Spurs retain a 15% sell-on.’