Man Utd confirm summer transfer plan as Spanish targets will ‘absolutely raise eyebrows’

Man Utd have some secret summer targets in Spain that will “absolutely raise eyebrows”, according to The Athletic journalist Andy Mitten.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they attempted to back Ruben Amorim in the market.

However, results and performances failed to improve under the Portuguese head coach as Man Utd sacked him in January and replaced him with Michael Carrick until the end of the season.

Man Utd have won six, drawn one and lost one under interim boss Carrick as the Red Devils have recently moved above Aston Villa into third in the Premier League table.

That has Red Devils fans of dreaming of Champions League football next season with the European competition likely to boost their transfer budget for the summer.

It is clear that Man Utd will invest heavily in midfield with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Red Devils could sign two midfielders in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”

And now Mitten, who has reported on Man Utd for years, insists that some of the club’s targets for the summer, which are yet to be made public, are going to raise eyebrows.

Mitten said on The Athletic’s Talk of the Devils podcast: “Manchester United have got their targets, the players they’re interested in. Some of them are public, some of them are not. They’ve got to gauge who is prepared to come.

“The midfield is the key one. They’re looking at some of the players we’ve mentioned [Anderson, Wharton, Baleba], but there are others, a few in Spain that would absolutely raise eyebrows.”