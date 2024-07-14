Man Utd confirm Zirkzee signing as Romano reveals Ratcliffe ‘hope’ for Branthwaite

Manchester United “hope” Everton will change their stance on Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two bids for the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have had two offers knocked back by their Premier League rivals for the England defender, going up to £50million including add-ons after an initial £43m bid.

Branthwaite appears to be relaxed over his future and is not actively pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

However, transfer expert Romano says the 21-year-old “is keen on the move”, with Man Utd hoping Everton reduce their £70m asking price.

“At the moment, they have no intention to negotiate, no intention to accept £45million, £50million, £55million – so it has to be completely different numbers in order to make the deal happen,” he said.

“Manchester United hope this stance will change; they know that also in this case, the player is keen on the move but it depends on the club.

“Everton are not an easy club to negotiate with, so at the moment the situation remains on standby still between the two clubs.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee, 23, has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay 42.5million euros (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s 40m euros (£34.4m) release clause.

The PA news agency understands the premium is due to United paying the fee over three years rather than in one instalment for a player who helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And Zirkzee, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Zirkzee is the first first-team signing made by the club’s new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

