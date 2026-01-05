Man Utd ‘connection’ sees manager lined up to replace Amorim as another name ‘gains traction’

Enzo Maresca and Xavi have been linked with Man Utd.

Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca could be set for an immediate return to Premier League management at Man Utd, according to reports.

Man Utd confirmed on Monday morning that the Premier League giants have sacked Amorim after their 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

The statement on their website read: ‘Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

‘Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

‘With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

‘The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

READ: Who will be the next Man Utd manager?

‘Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.’

The decision came after Amorim’s emotional rant at the hierarchy with speculation that their recruitment visions didn’t align and that the Portuguese coach had fallen out with Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox.

Chelsea also parted company with their manager, Maresca, last week and now the Italian is being linked with a quick return to management at Old Trafford.

TalkSPORT claim that ‘could be set for an immediate return to Premier League management at Manchester United’ and the report adds: ‘talkSPORT understands that the recently axed Chelsea boss may be on the Red Devils’ radar to replace Ruben Amorim.

‘Maresca previously worked with United’s CEO Omar Berrara and Director of Football Jason Wilcox at Manchester City.’

When asked by talkSPORT presenter Jim White whether Maresca could replace Amorim at Man Utd, journalist Alex Crook replied: “Do you know what, Jim? I think you may be onto something.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Four reasons why Man Utd have sacked Amorim as Rooney slams ‘confusing’ rant

* Man Utd post-Ferguson managers ranked: Amorim lands bottom after shambolic 14-month reign

* Ruben Amorim becomes first Premier League manager ever sacked for Farke’s ache

“Because there is that connection between Jason Wilcox, Director of Football, Omar Berrada, Chief Executive [Officer], and Enzo Maresca from his time at Manchester City.

“You have to wonder, Ruben Amorim is always very honest in press conferences, but he usually manages to keep a lid on things and be quite cool and calm and collected.

“Why has he suddenly lost his mind in this way? Not just post-match, but actually he laid the foundations with what he was saying pre-match about not being supported in this upcoming transfer window.

“Could it be because he had suspicions? Maybe that talks have already taken place with a potential replacement and maybe that potential replacement could be Enzo Maresca.”

Spanish website Fichajes insist that former Barcelona head coach Xavi is a name ‘starting to gain traction within’ Old Trafford as ‘his profile fits the idea of ​​leading a rebuilding project with a clear identity’.

However, the report does make clear that ‘there are no confirmed contacts’ as of yet between Man Utd and the Spain legend.

READ NEXT: ‘Good riddance’ – Amorim ‘made the club worse’ as Man Utd ‘felt they had no choice’