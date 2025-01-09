Man Utd ‘consider £40m offer’ for Arsenal target despite Amad contract extension

Amad Diallo has signed a new contract but Man Utd remain interested in Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have extended Amad Diallo’s contract but are reportedly eyeing a move for another player in his position.

The Red Devils have been working on a new contract for the winger for several weeks and confirmed he has put pen to paper on Thursday.

Amad said: “I am really proud to have signed this new contract. I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

“I have learnt so much since arriving here four years ago; I am very grateful to the coaches and staff who have helped me to develop, and to the fans for driving me forward every day.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again.”

Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox added: “Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United.

“The best years of his career are ahead of him, and we all look forward to helping Amad to reach his immense potential and achieve success at the club in the coming seasons.”

Amad’s extension is great news for Man Utd, but they could sign some stern competition in the winter transfer window.

According to the Daily Star, Ruben Amorim’s side are ‘plotting a shock raid’ to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Mbeumo has been excellent for the Bees this season, scoring 13 goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

Man Utd could do with the Cameroonian’s firepower up top but would surely need to sell one or two players before pursuing him.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave this month and is being linked with Napoli, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, while there has been talk of Alejandro Garnacho returning to Atletico Madrid.

The report claims Man Utd head coach Amorim is a ‘huge admirer’ of Mbeumo and thinks the forward ‘would fit into his long term plans at Old Trafford’, prompting the club to keep ‘close tabs’.

It is claimed that the Red Devils will now ‘consider making a £40million offer’ for the Arsenal target.

Amorim reportedly appreciates the 25-year-old’s ‘versatility in a front three, as well as his work ethic’, making him a good fit.

Thomas Frank’s side are unlikely to sell their star player mid-season and Man Utd are ‘willing to wait until the end of the season’, with Amorim expected to have a bigger transfer budget in the summer.

Unsurprisingly, it is said that signing Mbeumo ‘would depend on sales’ amid interest in Garnacho and Rashford.

There is a chance Rashford ends up at Napoli, who could agree a swap deal with Man Utd for Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Kvaratskhelia but the Premier League giants have an advantage in being able to offer an instant replacement in return.

READ NOW: Man Utd in ‘concrete’ talks with Napoli over Rashford swap for £71.2m winger in PSG hijack