Manchester United are reportedly considering going after Atalanta midfielder Ederson, after turning their back on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain man Manuel Ugarte.

United have been hunting a midfield transfer for weeks, having already strengthened the back line and attack. Leny Yoro was the preferred centre-back signing, and Joshua Zirkzee was recruited up top.

Ugarte was the main name being courted for the midfield, and after PSG signed Joao Neves, it was suggested that move would have become easier, as he had been replaced in the side.

But the Ligue 1 giants have not budged from their valuation, and United don’t want to meet it, so alternatives have been sought, and Ederson is one of them.

United have previously been linked with him, and since backing off from Ugarte, those links have re-emerged.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT states the Red Devils are ‘considering whether to make a move’ for the Atalanta man after being forced to look at alternative targets.

It’s said that Ten Hag is mulling over a move for the Brazilian midfielder after making an initial approach to his camp a few months ago.

The report also suggests that Sander Berge, Andre and Joao Gomes are all on the list of potential midfield additions at Old Trafford this summer.

Berge and Andre are seemingly seen as economical targets. As is Sofyan Amrabat, who has just a year left on his Fiorentina contract, and is said to be waiting for United, after spending last season on loan with them.

Manu Kone is also a potential option, with Borussia Monchengladbach willing to let him go for £20million given he wants to leave, and United have been told of his availability, along with some of their Premier League rivals.

