Man Utd ‘will consider’ exit of £60m star on one condition as Red Devils expect ‘fresh bid’

Man Utd are expecting Napoli to launch a second bid for Alejandro Garnacho after they received encouragement from the winger’s entourage, according to reports.

There has been speculation over the last month that the Red Devils may have to sell players first if they want to bring in meaningful reinforcements in the January transfer window.

That has led to Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford being linked with moves away from Old Trafford with the latter admitting he’s ready for a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.

Garnacho has been attracting strong interest from Napoli with BBC Sport confirming on Friday that Man Utd ‘have turned down an approach’ from the Serie A side.

The report added:

‘The Serie A side have made Garnacho, 20, their number-one target and plan to use money raised from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s impending move to Paris St-Germain. ‘However, they have failed with an initial approach for Garnacho that fell significantly below the Red Devils’ valuation of the Argentina international. ‘It is not known the precise nature of the communication but it is thought the figure mentioned by Napoli was around £40m.’

And now GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd ‘will only fully decide to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho if the player’s stance is to drive the transfer to Italian club Napoli’.

The report adds:

‘According to our sources, the Red Devils will not entertain offers below £50million and are adamant about maintaining control over the situation. They have shown an intent to play the 20-year-old, marking a stark contrast to their handling of Marcus Rashford, but are waiting to discover how both the player and Napoli treat the situation from here. ‘Amorim has belief in his qualities – despite the lack of an obvious role in his tactical set-up – yet questions remain over whether Garnacho has the dedication and application necessary to secure a long-term future at Old Trafford.

‘One of the key dynamics in this saga is the role of the player and his camp. Sources have suggested to GMS that Napoli’s initial approach was made after receiving encouragement from figures close to him. If true, this could indicate Garnacho’s openness to a move, and Manchester United will be keen to ensure any exit is seen as his decision rather than the club’s.’

GiveMeSport continues: