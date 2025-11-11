According to reports, Manchester United are ‘monitoring’ a left-field No.6 target as a new midfielder is a ‘priority’ for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils had a positive summer as they spent around £230m as one of the window’s biggest spenders to overhaul their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also landed Senne Lammens to replace Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

This business has helped Man Utd improve under head coach Ruben Amorim at the start of this campaign, with the club currently five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

This form has seen the Red Devils enter the race to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season, so they are certainly on track under Amorim.

However, Man Utd have further improvements to make in the next couple of transfer windows if they are going to challenge for the Premier League and/or Champions League in the coming years.

Man Utd are still lacking in certain positions, with this especially the case in midfield as they are crying out for a top-tier No.6 to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

United targeted Carlos Baleba in the summer, though they were priced out of a £100m move for the Brighton standout after signing Sesko, Mbeumo, Cunha and Lammens.

Baleba reportedly remains on their radar, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are also on their radar.

Man Utd would obviously prefer to sign one of these players in January, but this could prove difficult as their current clubs will make it difficult for INEOS.

This could force Man Utd to look for an alternative solution, with a report from The Daily Mail claiming that they are ‘also monitoring Wolves star Joao Gomes’.

United are said to be ‘prioritising buying a new No.6’, with it noted that they ‘would prefer to sign a new midfielder before the World Cup to avoid prices for individual targets soaring if they do well at the tournament, and may have to consider cheaper, emerging targets’.

It is also mentioned that Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher is another candidate. The report adds: