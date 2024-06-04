Man Utd ‘would consider a sale’ of 131-goal star but exit of £70m man is ‘likelier’

Man Utd “would consider” selling Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window if they received a “substantial offer”, according to reports.

A recent report indicated that the Red Devils would consider bids for any of their players apart from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Rashford knocked in 30 goals in the 2022/23 season as the forward was one of the players of the season but he’s been heavily criticised over the last year over his body language, effort and poor performances.

The Man Utd forward contributed just eight goals in all competitions this term and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness recently called on the Red Devils to sell the England international.

After watching a viral clip of Rashford – who has scored 131 goals since breaking into the Man Utd first team in 2016 – failing to challenge Luton midfielder Ross Barkley, Souness said in May: “This should be hammered into you in the training sessions, what Marcus Rashford showed against Ross Barkley when they played Luton a few weeks ago, means he must’ve been doing that in training.

“If he was doing that at a proper football club, they’d be all over him to the point where there would be fallouts, and if they didn’t learn, they’d think about selling you.”

And The Athletic now insists that Rashford leaving Man Utd is a possibility in the summer if a club makes a big offer for their academy product.

On who Man Utd will be looking to sell, The Athletic claim:

‘Only a handful of players are believed to be entirely off-limits. That does not mean United are actively looking to sell most of their squad, however. ‘They would consider a sale of Marcus Rashford, for example, if a substantial offer arrived and he told the club he wants to leave, although the club’s desire is to help the England international bounce back from a disappointing season. ‘Casemiro’s departure is considered likelier, and links with the Saudi Pro League persist, although no deal for the 32-year-old is currently in place.

