Man Utd consider two managerial alternatives as pressure on Ten Hag grows

Manchester United are exploring alternatives to Erik ten Hag according to the latest reports as the pressure on the Dutch boss continues to grow.

The Red Devils currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, having already lost five league matches so far.

Ten Hag’s side were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle and they have struggled to find much form in the Champions League.

Having now lost back-to-back matches, the pressure on Ten Hag is now higher than ever and the club is now understood to be considering his replacement.

According to The Times, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane are among the names under consideration.

The report states that Ten Hag is now ‘on thin ice’ although he could be afforded more time because of the ‘complicated’ ownership situation.

Amorim would be an interesting appointment for Man Utd, although prizing him away from Sporting in the middle of the season could prove tricky as his side currently top the Primeira Liga.

Since being appointed Sporting boss in 2020, Amorim has won four trophies, including one league title. He also boasts an impressive win rate of 68 per cent, although the step up to managing at Old Trafford would be huge.

Zidane meanwhile, has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. He is one of a number of high-profile managers currently out of work.

The French boss has been linked with a number of high-profile jobs since leaving Real Madrid, but he hasn’t been tempted back into management as of yet.

While Man Utd have been linked with a couple of managerial alternatives, Ten Hag will be doing his best to turn the tide around in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils do have a number of winnable games coming up as they face the likes of Fulham, Luton and Everton in November.

While Ten Hag is facing the toughest spell of his Man Utd career, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the United boss is still trying to maintain a positive mood within the camp.

“First they were comfortably beaten in the Manchester Derby at the weekend, with Manchester City dominating, and now last night they lost 3-0 to Newcastle to exit the Carabao Cup,” Romano explained.

“This is something not acceptable for a club at the level of Manchester United.

“So, what happened after the game? Of course it’s not an easy moment for Erik ten Hag and from what I’m hearing he sent a very clear message to the players – he wanted to be positive, and he made it clear he wants them to stick together, they have to be together.

“We know these kinds of results can’t continue, but he doesn’t want to give up, and he wants the players to fight for the club and to restart their journey in the Premier League against Fulham this weekend.”

