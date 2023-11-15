Man Utd ‘considering cashing in’ on £60m Ten Hag signing with Ratcliffe ‘open to offers’ in January

Manchester United are willing to cash in on struggling midfielder Casemiro amidst interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer for around £60million and enjoyed a stellar debut season, helping Erik ten Hag’s side return to the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

He has started the 2023/24 very slowly, however, and has looked miles off the pace in a dysfunctional United midfield.

Casemiro is currently injured and not expected to return until the new year and there is talk of a January exit from Old Trafford.

There is reportedly interest coming from the Middle East and after a huge summer window from the Saudi Pro League, it would not be a surprise to see them pay big money for the former Madrid star.

According to talkSPORT, United ‘will consider cashing in on Casemiro’ in the winter transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is expected to complete a 25 per cent takeover of the Premier League giants, is ‘open to offers’ amid reports he questioned the signing of Casemiro during a visit to Old Trafford in March.

It is claimed that there is interest coming from Saudi Arabia, though there is no specific mention of a club.

Speaking earlier this month, United manager Ten Hag confirmed Casemiro is unlikely to return to full fitness before Christmas.

“I have some time schedules, yeah,” he said. “But it’s always difficult to project that because there can always be setbacks during the rehab period.

“I’m always a little bit holding back on such issues.

“I expect some back but, for instance, Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas.”

Ten Hag has had to deal with a number of injuries this season but thankfully for him, Harry Maguire has stepped up in the absence of Lisandro Martinez.

