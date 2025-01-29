According to reports, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea target Mathys Tel, who has asked to leave Bayern Munich.

Tel has reportedly told Bayern that he wants to move before the January transfer window closes due to a lack of game time.

Chelsea have been linked with the 19-year-old all month and are boosted by the German club’s interest in their player, Christopher Nkunku.

News of Tel’s decision was reported by Fabrizio Romano, who claimed the race for his signature is ‘open’.

He wrote on X: ‘Mathys Tel has just decided to leave Bayern in January! Bayern and player side will assess all the options on the market. Chelsea asked for Tel at the beginning of January but there are more clubs also keen… race open.’

There is bound to be lots of interest in signing Tel and Manchester United are one of the teams considering a move, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Just like Romano, Plettenberg has said the race is ‘open’ and the Red Devils could make a move if Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford leave.

‘Understand Manchester United considering entering the race for Mathys Tel in the event of a departure of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford following Tel‘s decision to leave FC Bayern before Deadline Day,’ the German journalist said.

‘Open race. But Man Utd and more teams are very well informed.’

Selling Garnacho would help Man United sign some of Ruben Amorim’s top targets, with Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu expected to join the club in the coming days.

Garnacho has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well, but Blues transfer expert Matt Law says talks between the two Premier League clubs ‘slowed down over the weekend’.

Law adds that Chelsea could sign a new midfielder before the winter window closes but a new attacker is Enzo Maresca’s ‘primary focus. He wrote in The Telegraph:

With Romeo Lavia out, Chelsea could still assess their midfield options before the closure of the transfer window with sources still not ruling out a move for a number six before the transfer window shuts on Monday. Chelsea’s primary focus remains on their attack, however, with the club still looking at wingers and strikers either for now or for the summer. Alejandro Garnacho remains a player of interest who Chelsea could bid for, but talks over the Manchester United winger slowed down over the weekend. Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who can play on the wing or through the middle, also remains on Chelsea’s radar.

Chelsea have plenty of options in wide areas already, which head coach Maresca emphasised last week.

“I’m happy with the wingers we have,” he told a press conference.

“I said many times, on the right side it’s Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke], left side Jadon [Sancho] and Misha [Mykhaylo Mudryk] was with us, now he’s not with us.

“Tyrique [George] is the profile that can help us. In this moment we are okay for wingers.”

