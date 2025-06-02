Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with the Man Utd, Everton and West Ham badges

Manchester United are among the clubs considering a move for former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to reports.

Mitrovic left the Cottagers for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in August 2023 for around £50million.

He has been unsurprisingly ruthless in the Middle East, scoring 68 goals in 79 appearances and winning both the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Cup in 2023/24.

The Serbian international has netted 19 goals in 23 league matches this term as Al Hilal close in on another title.

Al Hilal are preparing to compete in a revamped Club World Cup and have even been linked with Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the tournament.

Surprisingly, there is talk of their star striker Mitrovic leaving this summer, with three Premier League clubs reportedly interested.

Having scored 14 goals in 24 Premier League appearances for Fulham in 2022/23, Mitrovic is well-equipped to thrive in England’s top flight and would improve several teams.

According to talkSPORT, Al Hilal are in talks to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, which could open the door for Mitrovic’s departure.

Indeed, the Saudi club are ‘prepared to sell or loan Mitrovic’, though a move is not expected before the Club World Cup unless a replacement is signed.

West Ham and Everton are said to be ‘monitoring the situation’, while Manchester United are ‘considering a move’.

United’s interest reportedly comes after ‘missing out’ on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is set to join Chelsea for £30m.

Their ‘dream target’ remains Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres – also linked with Arsenal – but the Swede is unlikely to be interested following United’s failure to qualify for European football.

Sporting also can’t afford to keep Gyokeres and would need to sell players first.

The report claims Mitrovic is ‘available for £40m’ and is even ‘prepared to take a pay cut’.

Al Hilal are said to be ‘braced for offers’, though no bids have yet been made, and Fulham are ‘not expected to try and bring him back’ this summer.

‘Several outgoings’ are expected in the Saudi Pro League, with the country keen to prove it can be a ‘two-way market’.

The report adds:

Saudi officials don’t view these exits as players jumping ship. They plan for periodic squad refreshes and believe several names purchased have either protected their value or increased it allowing clubs to bring in funds and become more self-sufficient.

