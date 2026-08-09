Man Utd considering ultra-attacking left-back signing Benjamin Sesko will love

Manchester United could sign an assist king at left-back after missing out on Lewis Hall, and a report has outlined why the move would be excellent news for Benjamin Sesko.

Many of the headlines at Old Trafford this summer have revolved around the midfield rebuild. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have been banked, and Man Utd fully intend to add one before before declaring the overhaul complete.

However, the club’s pursuit of a new left-back to compete with and eventually displace Luke Shaw has come to the fore in recent weeks.

Man Utd’s No 1 target was no secret, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall their ideal capture.

However, on the back of selling Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, Newcastle have determined enough is enough and said no more.

Man Utd did recently make an approach, but Newcastle’s not-for-sale stance was put forward and it’s not for changing.

Michael Carrick’s side have shown interest in Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, but he’s not available for transfer this summer either.

Accordingly, Man Utd could now step up attempts to sign RB Leipzig and Germany left-back, David Raum.

David Raum an option for Man Utd

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk previously brought news of Man Utd weighing up a move for Raum ahead of the summer window opening its doors.

The 28-year-old is known for his tireless running up and down the left flank, as well as his penchant for providing an assist.

Over the past three seasons at Leipzig, Raum has grabbed 28 assists across all competitions, some of which were provided to current Man Utd frontman, Benjamin Sesko, during his own stint in Leipzig.

And according to a fresh update from The Athletic, Raum is an ‘option’ for United on the back of Newcastle closing the doors to Hall’s sale.

Furthermore, the report went on to highlight the qualities Raum would bring, and also namechecked Sesko as a player who could benefit from his arrival in England.

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The Athletic stated: ‘The German’s approach from full-back is straightforward. He often hugs the touchline before making an underlapping run and a quick one-two with midfielders to get up the pitch.

‘In the final third, his objective is to get his head up and find a way to assist a team-mate. Last season, the 28-year-old ranked fifth among all players across Europe’s top-five leagues for chances created, producing 3.4 opportunities for colleagues per game.

‘Raum’s creativity comes from his wand of a left foot. He is one of the best left-footed crossers in the world (he attempted 3.6 open-play crosses per 90 last season), capable of a variety of deliveries from close to the touchline or the left half-space.

‘His deliveries aren’t speculative hit-and-hope efforts, but intentional, dangerous crosses designed to get the best out of whichever player he is trying to find.

‘Benjamin Sesko can vouch for the quality of Raum’s crossing. The United striker paired well with him in the past, and Raum’s athleticism (as a player from the Red Bull network of clubs, it should come as little surprise that he can run for days) means he can battle with some of the trickier wingers around.’

Raum is in the final year of his current contract at Leipzig and a prior report from Sky Germany <claimed his release clause has now dropped in value to below €40m / £34m.

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