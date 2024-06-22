Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a players-plus-cash offer from Newcastle United for club captain Max Kilman, according to reports.

Kilman has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham in recent weeks and the London club reportedly made an opening bid worth £25million this week.

Wolves swiftly turned down that offer and have told interested clubs to pay as much as £45m for the defender.

They rejected a £30m bid from Italian giants Napoli last summer and that was during a difficult financial period, so they are expected to stand firm with their current valuation.

Not under pressure to sell their captain, Gary O’Neil’s side have now rejected another offer, this time from Newcastle.

Newcastle, West Ham ‘fail’ with bids for Wolves player

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Magpies ‘have made a cash-plus-player offer’ including homegrown midfield player Elliott Anderson.

It is not clear how much money Eddie Howe’s side have offered after West Ham ‘failed’ with their £25m bid on Friday.

Newcastle ‘will have to improve their offer’ if they want to land Kilman having ‘made their move in the last 24 hours’.

Howe is believed to be ‘reluctant’ to get rid of Anderson despite including him in the deal that ‘is of no interest to Wolves’.

The report adds that ‘Manchester United are also considering’ Kilman but the sale is ‘complicated’ as his former club, Maidenhead, negotiated a 15 to 20 per cent sell-on clause in the £40,000 transfer in 2018.

It is reiterated that Wolves are not under ‘pressure to raise money’ but if O’Neil wants to improve his squad, he might need to sell.

Kilman, 27, is an option, as is Portugal forward Pedro Neto, who is reportedly valued at £60m.

The same outlet reported West Ham’s bid for Kilman, claiming that the defender ‘is settled at Molineux’ but Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui ‘rates him highly’ and is desperate to bring him in.

The former Wolves boss, now at the London Stadium, is currently ‘prioritising’ the signing of a new centre-back.

