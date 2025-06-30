Bryan Mbeumo is “happy to stay to stay at Brentford” according to director of football Phil Giles as Manchester United ‘make contact’ with Aston Villa over an alternative forward.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attacking options after triggering his £62.5m release clause to sign him from Wolves and have been pushing to add Mbeumo to their ranks after the Frenchman’s 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last term.

Brentford rejected an opening bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons from United and then knocked back an improved offer of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons on Friday, although that latest bid being ‘much closer’ to Brentford’s demands.

It’s thought the Bees are holding out for £65m for their prized asset, who has reportedly told the club that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

But in a blow to the Red Devils, Giles suggested Mbeumo wouldn’t down tools to force an exit as he believes the 25-year-old would be “happy to stay at Brentford next year”.

Speaking for the first time since taking the helm at Brentford, Keith Andrews insisted he’s desperate for Mbeumo to stay.

“It’s a massive boost if he stays,” Andrews said.

“He’s such a talented player. Someone I enjoyed working with, I worked closely with him last season around set pieces, so that will be the ideal scenario.

“I want the most talented players in the building. I’m very understanding of the way football and this football club work when it comes to transfers, but ultimately, I want the best players in the building.”

Reports suggest United remain in talks with Brentford and still hope to get the deal done for Mbeumo, but The Athletic claim the Red Devils chiefs have ‘made contact’ with Aston Villa over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.

A move for Watkins is likely entirely separate from the proposed transfer of Mbeumo as it’s claimed he’s ‘on the list in the event that Rasmus Hojlund leaves the club’ amid interest from Serie A.

It’s claimed talks between Villa and United concerning Marcus Rashford at the end of the season ‘included the prospect of Watkins being involved in any possible summer transfer’, and although Rashford has snubbed Villa, Watkins moving to Old Trafford remains a possibility.

Concerning the possible transfer fee, the report adds: