Man Utd ‘contact’ €90m Barcelona star’s agent as Laporta, Deco ‘doubts’ bring Chelsea to table

Man Utd are one of four clubs to have contacted Barcelona star Gavi's agent.

Manchester United ‘do not forget’ Barcelona star Gavi and can make the Catalan chiefs ‘doubt’ his future at the club by ‘presenting an important offer’ for the midfielder.

Gavi – who came to the fore with Barcelona in the 2021/2022 season – has now been out action for ten months with a cruciate ligament tear, and despite his supposed imminent return a report in Spain claims he’s one of the players at Barcelona ‘generating the most uncertainty’.

The 20-year-old – who’s valued by Transfermarkt at €90m – has a £1bn release clause in his contract and he’s been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp as Barcelona struggle to find more levers to ease their financial concerns.

Hansi Flick has replaced Xavi as manager of the club in Gavi’s time on the sidelines and it’s claimed ‘there are doubts about whether the ‘6’ will fit into the new system, and also whether he will be able to recover his best version’ as a result of his serious knee injury.

There is also huge competition for a spot in the Barcelona midfield, with Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Marc Casado and Frankie de Jong all options for Flick.

The report states that if Gavi struggles to earn his position at Barcelona again ‘there are already four teams that have contacted his agent, Ivan de la Pena, to convince him to abandon the discipline led by Flick’.

Luis Enrique, who handed Gavi his international debut while in charge of Spain, is said to be keen on signing the midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain.

He would ‘be delighted to have him in his command again and maintains an excellent relationship’ with Gavi.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich are said to see Gavi as the ideal replacement for Joshua Kimmich, who’s entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

It’s claimed either club ‘can present an important offer’ to sow seeds of ‘doubt’ in the minds of president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd want ‘upset’ Bayern Munich star as they ‘ask’ Barcelona price in ambitious swoop

👉 ‘So good’ Eredivisie star ‘should be at Man Utd’ after failed Prem move in summer

👉 Man Utd: Manager slammed over ’embarrassing’ criticism of ‘best player’ after nightmare displays

‘The same applies to Manchester United and Chelsea’, the report adds, with the Premier League pair ‘also not forgetting the winner of the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy in 2022’.

Barcelona are off to a flying start in La Liga, winning all five of their opening five games, but their focus turns to the Champions League on Thursday, and a matchday one clash with Monaco.

“I think we can win the Champions League. We play at a very good level, and we have to be ready to play against the best,” Flick said ahead of the game, before

“I know the Monaco coach very well, and they are doing a very good job. They work very well defensively, and we have to focus on this aspect. We have to go with confidence and create spaces.”