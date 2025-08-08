Man Utd contact expected for £61m Serie A midfielder after Tottenham failed attempt

Manchester United reportedly ‘could be next’ in terms of making contact for ‘one of the hottest names in European football’ after Tottenham were said to have failed with a bid for him.

United have focussed on attacking reinforcements so far this summer. They have done well in adding some: first Matheus Cunha, then Bryan Mbeumo to improve the wide positions.

Now, the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko – who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season – looks imminent to round out the attack.

Once that move is complete, though finances might make it a struggle, United could look to improve the midfield. Caught Offside reports attention could be turned there, with Como midfielder Nico Paz looking ideal to add both quality and creativity to the Red Devils.

After Tottenham began contact for the transfer, the report suggests United and Chelsea ‘could be next’. They state there could be a battle between the three sides for ‘one of the hottest names in European football’.

Paz, in his first season with Como, scored six goals and assisted nine more in 35 games, and had his former side Real Madrid looking at him for a while before they reportedly opted against bringing him back.

Paz is said to be valued around €70million (£60.6m), with it suggested there is a clause in place for him, as the report states Como would like to agree a new contract to remove those so they can cash in on him for more.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham have already opened the bidding for Paz, at €40million (£34.6m) and it was said it was rejected, but those reports have been denied by Spurs sources.

Though United are said to be showing strong interest, it seems it would be difficult for them to pay a big sum, given they have already parted with around £130million this summer, and another £74million will leave their account for Sesko.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham ‘plot sensational return’ of Bayern Munich superstar who Man Utd ‘want’ for £56m

👉 Romano reveals ‘phenomenal’ star Man Utd want to sign as well as Sesko and Baleba this summer

👉 Romano confirms ‘deal done’ as Chelsea ‘agree every detail’ for Man Utd star with Xavi Simons next

Chelsea too have paid big money for a lot of players this season, but they have also registered big sales, such as Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

As such, they might well be able to finance a deal for Paz, beating their Premier League rivals to the Spaniard’s signature.

The report does also suggest there is a chance Real could activate their buyback clause for Paz, which is said to be much lower than what Como currently value him at.

It rises by €1million each year, but will only reach €10million (£8.6m) by 2027, according to reports, so while Real are said to have left the scene for now, they might well be back at any point if Como don’t sell Paz.

READ MORE: Man Utd flop digging his heels as Amorim ‘definitively’ opens door to push him out