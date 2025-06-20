Man Utd contact goalkeeper with 18 clean sheets last season as Euro big boys want Onana

Manchester United have reportedly made ‘initial contact’ with a goalkeeper who kept 18 clean sheets last season as an approach for current goalkeeper Andre Onana has been made by a European big hitter.

United have seemingly given up on Onana after two seasons. In both his campaigns at Old Trafford, the former Inter Milan goalkeeper has made mistakes.

In last season’s Premier League, he was at fault for three goals, and more in the Europa League.

As a result, United are looking to go in a different direction, while also getting rid of Onana. According to Gianluca di Marzio, Monaco have ‘made an enquiry’ for the United keeper.

It is not clear how much the Ligue 1 side would be willing to bid for Onana. However, Di Marzio states the goalkeeper who United ‘like the most’ is Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi.

It is stated ‘initial contacts’ have been made with the goalkeeper’s agent, but not with his club, Atalanta, who it’s believed would not let Carnesecchi go without a satisfactory offer being made.

The Italian kept 18 clean sheets last season – 13 in Serie A and five in the Champions League. Only three men kept clean sheets more often than he did in the Italian top flight last season.

As such, it seems Carnesecchi would be a good option, and is a solid alternative to Emi Martinez, who United might struggle to sign.

It’s been suggested they are willing to pay £40million for him, and that they’ve been given good signs the Argentina goalkeeper wants to join, with multiple reports suggesting he’d look favourably on a move to Old Trafford.

But it has recently been reported that Atletico Madrid have the best chance of landing Martinez.

Indeed, United and Atletico are said to be the two sides most likely to sign the keeper, but United are ‘ringing every day’ to try to convince him as it’s suggested his ‘preference’ is to go to Atletico as he wants to play under Diego Simeone.

Atleti have Champions League football on offer, and United have no European football at all.

That could similarly hurt them in pursuit of Carnesecchi, given he played in nine games of the elite European competition last season, and he’d play in it again next season if he were to remain with Atalanta.

However, it’s unclear what the response has been from his agent to the approach from United.

