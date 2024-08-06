According to reports, Manchester United have ‘made contact’ with Burnley centre-midfielder Sander Berge as they consider alternatives to Manuel Ugarte.

Having already signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for around £90m combined this summer, Man Utd are focusing on strengthening in other areas of the pitch.

While co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team remain in talks over signing Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, they are also attempting to sign a new centre-midfielder.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte was initially picked out as Man Utd’s leading target, but club chiefs have decided to look elsewhere after the Ligue Un giants refused to drop their asking price.

Instead, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs picks out two potential alternatives Man Utd are considering signing.

“PSG have always wanted €60m for Manuel Ugarte, as previously revealed,” Jacobs said.

READ: Ranking 10 Man Utd alternatives for Manuel Ugarte on likelihood of Old Trafford move



“Club still in no rush to sell despite the arrival of João Neves and believe there are still multiple suitors. Manchester United’s highest verbal offer was around €35m. Big gulf in valuation. Bayern and other top European clubs have enquired.

“João Gomes and Andre two other names #MUFC still appreciate. Latter available for under €35m. Gomes a much tougher target since Wolves’ valuation is £60m+.”

However, a report from The Athletic claims Man Utd also have their eye on Burnley midfielder Berge, who suffered relegation at the end of last season.

The Norway international was previously linked with Big Six clubs after impressing for Sheffield United but left to join Burnley last summer for around £12m. The 26-year-old made 37 Premier League appearances last season, providing a goal and two assists.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd transfer blow amid ‘hijack’ as ‘multi-million demand’ threatens ‘expected’ move

👉 Man Utd pair among seven unwanted Premier League starters who bombed in pre-season

👉 Man Utd make ‘first offer’ to Barcelona with Man City target to ‘replace’ Flick’s ‘sacrifice’

The Athletic says Man Utd have already ‘made contact’ with Berge’s ‘camp’ and Burnley are ‘prepared to sell’.

‘Fulham made a bid of around £20million for Scott McTominay, but United are holding out for at least £25m. United are considering midfield options and one player under consideration is Sander Berge, who Burnley are prepared to sell. ‘Berge, 26, has emerged as a surprise midfielder on United’s list of options and club officials have made contact with his camp. The Norway international was relegated with Burnley last season but ranked highly in a series of metrics including dribbles and pressured pass accuracy.’

The report from The Athletic has also provided an update on Man Utd’s chase to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui.