Man Utd contact Tottenham for third midfield signing with £60m star ‘expected to leave’

Man Utd have made contact with Tottenham over a potential deal to sign Sweden midfielder Lucas Bergvall this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got deals for two midfielders over the line with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos signing from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

But Man Utd are looking to bring in a third midfielder in an effort to completely revamp Michael Carrick’s midfield ahead of the start of the season.

It had looked like Ederson would be the third midfield signing this summer but his deal from Atalanta collapsed due to medical issues.

Tottenham midfielder Bergvall, who was in and out of the side last season under three different managers, is set to leave Spurs this summer and is now reportedly attracting interest from Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano recently explained that Bergvall is “expected to leave” as he doesn’t want to sit on the bench at Tottenham after the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

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Romano said on the Sweden international: “Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham is expected to leave the club this summer. Bergvall told Tottenham that he wants to play on a regular basis, he’s ready to maybe take a different step.

“But leaving Tottenham this summer is something that he has to do, according to the player, because he wants to play. And at Tottenham, the feeling of the boy after signing Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and they are not going to play European football, he doesn’t want to spend the season on bench or play ten minutes every two weeks.

“And so, for Bergvall, bid from Nottingham Forest and talks with Newcastle, both clubs are working for Lucas Bergvall. Both clubs are in contact, the highest proposal financially is from Nottingham Forest but Newcastle can offer a very competitive project and also ambitions, so there is a conversation ongoing with both clubs.

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“Let’s see what Bergvall decides to do but for sure the situation of Lucas Bergvall is one to watch in the next days because he is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur.”

Man Utd make their move for Bergvall

There have been reports that Brighton are willing to match Tottenham’s £60m price tag for Bergvall, while there is also interest from Nottingham Forest.

However, a popular transfer account on X with over 700k followers has revealed that Man Utd have made contact over a move for Bergvall.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United is making some intriguing moves today in the transfer market. Our sources have revealed that they’ve reached out to Tottenham regarding midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Spurs have reportedly set his price tag at around the £50m-£55m mark.’

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