Man Utd ‘in contact’ with Ten Hag replacement as former Juventus manager is back in the picture

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the job at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have remained ‘in contact’ with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils reached a new low this season after a brilliant display from reported target Michael Olise saw Crystal Palace beat them 4-0 on Monday night.

That result means that Man Utd are still eighth in the table and on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish unless Ten Hag can turn things around in their final three matches.

Widespread reports have always indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will judge Ten Hag at the end of the season before making a decision on his future, while he has been involved in planning discussions for next campaign.

Tuchel will be out of work in the summer after agreeing to leave Bayern Munich – who lost their Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen this term – and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists Man Utd are still in contact with the German.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘News Tuchel | He was open to continue at FC Bayern. There were internal discussions. But the door is now closed for the time being! Understand there are two appealing destinations for him: ManUtd or a return to Chelsea!

‘There is loose contact with #MUFC. But for now he is currently fully focused on Bayern and wants to win the Champions League for the team and the fans.’

Another manager to be linked is former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with RAI journalist Ciro Venerato insisting he could be in the frame if the Man Utd job comes up.

Venerato said: “The only certainty: the Neapolitan club has not yet chosen the coach. It has two options in hand (Italiano and Pioli) and can choose calmly. Conte is still on the market until today.

“A.C. Milan are not interested in the Salentino (never in the running despite the rumours) as well as Juve. In the Premier League, more than Chelsea (there are denials from London), Manchester United could come up, without resetting the offer (always valid) from the Arab world. Conte has more than once opened up to Napoli, but so far, the former Italian champions have never sunk the blow.”

Bayern Munich seem to be struggling to appoint a new manager to succeed Tuchel with Man City boss Pep Guardiola the latest name to come up, while Ten Hag has also been heavily linked.

Erik ten Hag to Bayern Munich?

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has an update on Ten Hag to Bayern Munich links, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Erik ten Hag has always been appreciated by bosses at Bayern Munich, but for now his full focus is on Manchester United.

“Nothing is being decided now as his full focus is on United and the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City. Let’s see if Bayern will advanced on this one, I will let you know as soon as I know anything, but at the moment we have to be patient on Ten Hag’s future.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time for Bayern as they’ve missed out on a number of different manager targets now, and I’ve had some fans asking me why they seem to be struggling so much to get someone to replace Thomas Tuchel.

“There’s not one simple answer to this – it’s different reasons, it’s not all the same. Xabi Alonso wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Julian Nagelsmann decided to extend his project with German federation until the World Cup, and Ralf Rangnick wanted big influence on players and market but also he decided to keep going with Austria. It’s not free managers rejecting, it’s all managers who already have a job so that’s why it was quite difficult for Bayern.”